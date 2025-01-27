Avon Magnetics to Shine at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2025 as Part of EG Magnetics Group
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Avon Magnetics, based in the UK, is renowned for its innovative and tailored magnetic components, serving critical sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, oil and gas, nuclear power and transportation. As part of the EG Magnetics Group, which employs over 1,100 people and operates across five countries, Avon Magnetics contributes to the group’s reputation for delivering excellence in engineering and manufacturing.
“Southern Manufacturing & Electronics is one of Europe’s premier industrial showcases,” said Stefan Ruuth, Group Sales Manager. “This year, we’re thrilled to present the full breadth of expertise across EG Magnetics Group, with Avon Magnetics integral to delivering bespoke magnetic solutions for global markets.”
For the first time, all six companies within the EG Magnetics Group will exhibit together, giving visitors to stand C70 an unparalleled opportunity to explore the group’s complete range of cutting-edge solutions. In addition to Avon Magnetics, attendees will find offerings from SIGA Electronics, AGW, ETAL, Talema, and GST.
For more details about Avon Magnetics and the EG Magnetics Group at the show, visit the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics website.