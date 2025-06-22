Award winning Slimmimg World consultant helps to give the belief that members can achieve their dream target weight

Samantha Jones has only been a local slimming world consultant since February 2024 and what she has achieved in such a short space of time in itself is impressive which is probably why her own company has awarded her the first ever title of Margaret Miles- Bramwell Rising Star 2025.

She has grown both her groups to in excess of 65 members in each she has helped to support and guide a total of 53 members to achieve their dream target weights.

We caught up with Samantha fresh from her win, to discover the secret of her success.

“When I relaunched my group in February 2024, I knew I had some work to do to help members believe in the power of Food Optimising again. On my first night, I let them know that I’d do everything in my power to help them reach their dream weight.

No weather will stop me from promoting and delivering leaflets

"I shared my own story, and how the help of my own Slimming World group helped me to transform my life, have my beautiful twin daughters and maintain my target weight. I made sure they knew that, even on weeks where they might not believe in themselves, I’d believe in them.

"I knew that becoming the best consultant for my members would take practice, feedback and finessing. I used my Plan for Success call and Franchise Development visits to help shape me into the consultant I wanted to be. I really do believe that all feedback is good feedback - and I learned so much about myself along the way.

"Within a few weeks, I had more and more members staying to group - and I felt more and more confident that I’d found my calling.”

Samantha is often seen out in the community wearing slimming world clothing always promoting the amazing results she is achieving and often always turns any conversation around in to a slimming world one. During key campaign times she will been seen out delivering the required full 6000 leaflets to try to help as many people as possible in her local community and weather is no barrier often been seen out during storms.

Receiving my award on 14th June 25

Samantha has also had many member success stories published and has in fact got two of her male members into the national finals of slimming worlds man of the year competition a task that I don’t think has been achieved by any other consultant.

Samantha wants to grow each of her groups to in excess of 100 members so she can continue to reduce the obese population and help show them there is a way to a healthy sustainable slim life for life.Slimming world consultant Sam’s members and fellow colleagues say that she is an inspiration, watching her confidence grow week in week out has been an honour. Sam says that her members make me so incredibly proud. She run groups at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton on a Saturday morning at 7.30am, 9.00am and 10.30am and at St Michaels & All Angels Church, Leigh Park on a Thursday evening at 4.00pm, 5.30pm and 7.00pm. Don’t put off your health issues for another day and join now it was the best decision I ever made.