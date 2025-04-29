Bags of kindness from Waterlooville slimmers

By Lea Wood
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 21:54 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 08:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Members of a Waterlooville Slimming World group have smashed all their previous records by raising over £20000 for Cancer Research UK.

Slimming World Consultant Lea says "I am so proud of my Waterlooville members. Each year, we ask members to donate their clothes they've slimmed out of to Cancer Research UK. This year, we've surpassed all previous collections and donated an incredible 669 bags."

Lea continues "I absolutely love our Clothes Throws. They are hard work, but so worth it. Every bag represents a smile that's got bigger, better health, more confidence. To donate a larger clothing size that's no longer needed is very liberating."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aside from this being a great show of weight loss achievement and health benefits, each bag is estimated to be worth an average of £30 to CRUK.

Great morning's work done!Great morning's work done!
Great morning's work done!

"We're so proud to support our community, helping to raise vital funds for Cancer Research. Sadly, we are all affected, be it ourselves, a loved one, a friend or colleague - Cancer touches everyone's lives, so being able to help raise funds for such a good cause is am opportunity not to be missed" comments Lea.

If you'd love to lose weight, in a supportive environment, backed by Slimming World with 55 years experience, Lea would love to see you.

" My members are hugely successful, with my groups celebrating consecutive Gold and Diamond awards again - a sign of excellent service in group."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lea's groups meet at Sacred Heart Church, London Road, Waterlooville every Friday and Saturday morning and you can contact Lea on 0781 221 0088.

"Come and write your success story, achieving real results eating real food".

Related topics:WaterloovilleCancer Research UKCancer
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice