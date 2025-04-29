Bags of kindness from Waterlooville slimmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of a Waterlooville Slimming World group have smashed all their previous records by raising over £20000 for Cancer Research UK.

Slimming World Consultant Lea says "I am so proud of my Waterlooville members. Each year, we ask members to donate their clothes they've slimmed out of to Cancer Research UK. This year, we've surpassed all previous collections and donated an incredible 669 bags."

Lea continues "I absolutely love our Clothes Throws. They are hard work, but so worth it. Every bag represents a smile that's got bigger, better health, more confidence. To donate a larger clothing size that's no longer needed is very liberating."

Aside from this being a great show of weight loss achievement and health benefits, each bag is estimated to be worth an average of £30 to CRUK.

"We're so proud to support our community, helping to raise vital funds for Cancer Research. Sadly, we are all affected, be it ourselves, a loved one, a friend or colleague - Cancer touches everyone's lives, so being able to help raise funds for such a good cause is am opportunity not to be missed" comments Lea.

If you'd love to lose weight, in a supportive environment, backed by Slimming World with 55 years experience, Lea would love to see you.

" My members are hugely successful, with my groups celebrating consecutive Gold and Diamond awards again - a sign of excellent service in group."

Lea's groups meet at Sacred Heart Church, London Road, Waterlooville every Friday and Saturday morning and you can contact Lea on 0781 221 0088.

"Come and write your success story, achieving real results eating real food".