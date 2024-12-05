Beaulieu’s biggest Christmas tree on display in Palace House this December

Christmas has arrived at Beaulieu with stunning decorations, shimmering lights, and festive treats for the whole family to enjoy together. During weekends in early December, and from the 21 December to the 5 January*, the Beaulieu attraction will bring Christmas cheer with festive fun activities, including an all-new activity trail and the biggest tree Palace House has ever had on display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can stop and admire the gigantic Nordmann Fir which takes centre stage underneath the stairwell of Palace House. Measuring at a whopping 25ft and featuring over 120 metres of twinkling lights, this seasonal spruce is the biggest ever to go on display inside the Victorian country home and is the perfect backdrop for your festive family photo.

Visitors can soak up the Christmas cheer whilst engaging in an all-new festive trail. Families can pick up an activity sheet on arrival and take part in The Montagu Bear Christmas trail, which features a 100-year-old bear that once belonged to the late Edward, Lord Montagu. See this timeless bear on display in Palace House and complete his magical activity trail which will take visitors on a journey around the Beaulieu attraction to find all his lost Christmas possessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing the trail, head back to Palace House, and step into a beautiful Victorian Christmas. Embrace the sights, sounds and smells of a traditional Christmas with crackling log fires, carols, and friendly living history characters to meet. Then head into the Lower Drawing Room for pantomime rehearsals of A Christmas Carol in the Montagu Theatre. You may be lucky enough to take part.

National Motor Museum, Beaulieu

During your trip to Beaulieu, head inside the National Motor Museum to get stuck into more family-friendly activities. Kids can help Father Christmas find his reindeer in Comet on the Bonnet, before snapping a family photo inside the Pope-Tribune 6hp with its winter backdrop. Plus, explore the Streets Ahead exhibition, which opened earlier this year, transporting you back to a Christmas street in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The festive fun doesn’t stop there. The kids will love letting their imaginations run wild in the Little Beaulieu adventure play area, which is packed full of sparkling lights and seasonal decorations. Open in all weather conditions, the wooden replica of Palace House has secret passageways, slides, a zipwire and so much more to wear the kids out while parents take a seat in the family-friendly seating area.

If you’re looking for a break during your fun filled day, then make sure you stop off in the newly refurbished Brabazon Restaurant & Cafe to warm up with a Costa from their seasonal range. Why not grab a spot of lunch whilst you are there where you can choose from a variety of seasonal sandwiches and paninis, or Christmas lunches and delicious soup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s more magic to be discovered around Beaulieu’s grounds and gardens. Take a crisp winter walk and blow away the cobwebs around the beautiful Mill Pond Walk. As the evening draws in, see the grounds come to life with the soft glow of Christmas lights, and make your way to the atmospheric ruins of the Beaulieu Abbey to explore its rich history.

New Montagu Bear trail around the Beaulieu attraction this Christmas

Stop off in the Gift Shop on your way out where you can find the perfect stocking fillers including motoring memorabilia, winter accessories, and lots of local food produce and of course, Beaulieu’s 2024 Christmas range.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas, together, at Beaulieu with so much for the whole family to enjoy. Don’t worry if there’s too much to see, you can return for free! Visitors and their guests can have a return visit up to 6 days after their original visit for no extra cost. All of Beaulieu’s festive fun activities are included in a general admission ticket to Beaulieu. To book your tickets, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk.

* Please note, the Beaulieu attraction will be closed on Christmas Day