Bedhampton Court resident delighted with first-ever teddy bear

A Bedhampton Court resident had a morning to remember when staff presented him with his very first teddy bear.

Residents at the Havant care home were enjoying a traditional teddy bear picnic in the lounge, bringing along their own teddies to join the home’s collection.

Over juice and cake, they sang teddy bear songs, played games such as Put the Honey in the Honey Pot and Pin the Heart on the Teddy, and shared stories of their favourite childhood toys.

For Richard, the surprise gift of his own bear, which he named Little Fellow, was the highlight of the morning.

“I’ve never been gifted a teddy of my own before. This makes me so happy. I will call him Little Fellow,” said Richard.

Staff enjoyed seeing the joy it brought.

Debbie, a member of the Bedhampton Court team, said: “What a lovely morning. It’s wonderful to see how something so simple can make such a difference to someone’s day.”

Karen Williams, Home Manager at Bedhampton Court, added: “Activities like this are so important for our residents. They bring back happy memories and create new ones. It was great to see everyone sharing stories and enjoying each other’s company.”

Bedhampton Court, part of the Healthcare Homes group, provides nursing care in a welcoming environment with capacity for up to 47 residents.

Residents are made to feel part of a family by a dedicated and caring team of staff who provide round-the-clock support and care for residents – and one another.

The home is set in landscaped gardens and offers communal spaces including a conservatory and courtyard leading onto lawns.

Healthcare Homes operates 48 care homes and nine homecare branches across the South and East of England. With more than 4,000 staff, the group is dedicated to high-quality, compassionate care and creating home-from-home environments where residents feel safe, supported, and valued.