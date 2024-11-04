Brilliant Bournemouth care team shortlisted for prestigious award

A dedicated care team from Bournemouth has been shortlisted for the esteemed ‘Putting People First’ award at the Great British Care Awards London, recognising their person-centred and compassionate approach to care.

The award ceremony will take place on Saturday 16th November at Hilton Bankside in London.

The team at Magna Road Supported Living Service supports people with learning disabilities, autism and physical disabilities. Their nomination celebrates their extraordinary work, in particular empowering one person they support on an 18-month journey to learning to walk again.

Through attending endless physiotherapy appointments and completing specialist training, the team supported him to regain mobility and he’s now out and about in his community and using his walker daily, boosting his confidence and wellbeing.

The team’s dedication has earned praise from families and professionals for their “lovely ethos and caring culture”.

Emily McKay, Service Leader, said, “I’m so proud of my team for this achievement. They’re a bunch of brilliant, caring individuals who have a real passion for the people we support. Their determination to make a difference to people’s lives and tackle any obstacles that stand in the way of people achieving their goals, is inspiring. They’ve achieved so much in the past twelve months and winning this award would be the icing on the cake for them.”

Caroline Robins, Head of Operations at Community Integrated Care, said, “The team at Magna Road have displayed a clear and consistent commitment to putting the people they support at the core of everything they do. From supporting one gentleman to walk again, to empowering another person to go on their dream holiday to Paris - they’re breaking down barriers and going above and beyond to support people to live the best lives possible. Their person-centred approach, tenacity and compassion make them truly deserving of this recognition.”

Magna Road is part of Community Integrated Care, one of the UK’s leading social care charities, supporting over 3,000 people across England and Scotland. The organisation has a 36-year legacy of delivering innovative, person-centred care to individuals with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health concerns.

The Great British Care Awards London, hosted by Care Talk Magazine, celebrate the remarkable contributions of individuals and teams in the social care sector, recognising those who have truly transformed the lives of the people they support.

Community Integrated Care employs 6,000 colleagues nationally. To find out more about the charity’s vacancies, and what it’s like to work for Community Integrated Care, visit www.workincare.co.uk