Stagecoach bus timetable changes unveiled for Portsmouth and Havant bus network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach has announced changes to its bus timetable which it says will improve connections to QA Hospital from Portsmouth and Havant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting from April 6 2025 Stagecoach South will change services which it says will offer a more reliable network, new evening and Sunday services.

Services 18 and 20 will run every 20 minutes during weekdays, with Service 18 extended to Clarence Pier, Southsea for better Isle of Wight connections with HoverTravel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service 20 will have new evening and Sunday journeys. To improve reliability amidst traffic, Services 21 and 23 will be adjusted to avoid congestion, ensuring a more punctual service.

Stagecoach has said it is proud to work in partnership with Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire County Council to invest in local bus services through the Government's Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Service Changes in Detail

18: Southsea & Fratton to Hilsea, QA Hospital & Paulsgrove

Increased frequency to every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime, with Sunday services remaining every 30 minutes.

Buses will start from Clarence Pier in Southsea, improving Isle of Wight connectivity via HoverTravel.

Will no longer stop at The Circle or Palmerston Road South but will stop at St Jude’s Church for Southsea Shops.

19: Leigh Park & Farlington to Burrfields & Portsmouth City Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New hourly service running Monday to Saturday daytime.

Connects Leigh Park through Farlington, the Airport Industrial Estate, and Ocean Park into Portsmouth.

Timed to meet school hours at Admiral Lord Nelson School and one bus in each direction will call at Portsmouth College (replacing Service 621).

Replaces Service 21 between Anchorage Park and Leigh Park.

No Sunday service available.

In Leigh Park, buses will run a loop from Point 7 roundabout via Middle Park Way, The Swallow, Dunsbury Way, Park Parade and Purbrook Way back to point 7.

20: Havant & West Leigh to QA Hospital, Stamshaw & Portsmouth

Increased frequency to every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime.

New early morning buses to improve access to QA Hospital.

Evening and Sunday buses introduced for the first time, running every 30 minutes.

Will no longer stop at Havant Asda (alternative transport available on Service 39).

21: Anchorage Park & Copnor to Portsmouth Hard

Runs every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 20 minutes on Sundays.

Now operates between Portsmouth and Anchorage Park only to improve reliability and avoid congestion delays on Eastern Road.

Customers travelling to and from Farlington, Bedhampton, and Leigh Park should use the new Service 19.

Customers travelling to and from West Leigh will need to use the improved Service 20.

22: Warren Park to Havant

Replaces service 23 between Warren Park & Havant.

Runs every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

Customers travelling from Leigh Park to Drayton, Cosham, and Portsmouth will need to transfer to Service 23 in Havant or use the more frequent and direct service from Leigh Park to Portsmouth on Service 20.

Changes will enhance afternoon peak punctuality, ensuring buses will run to Leigh Park, by avoiding congestion delays in Portsmouth.

Late evening and overnight buses will run through from Service 23 without requiring a transfer.

23: Havant to Cosham, Portsmouth & Southsea

Now starts and finishes in Havant to improve reliability in response to increasing traffic congestion.

Runs every 10 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

Late evening and overnight buses will connect seamlessly to Service 22 at Havant without requiring a transfer.

There will be no changes to Services 12, 13/14, 25, 27, 30/31, 37, 39, or 700.

For further details on these changes and how they may affect your journey, visit www.stagecoachbus.com/Portsmouth2025.

In a statement the bus company said: “Stagecoach South appreciates your understanding as they work to improve your bus services and provide a more reliable and efficient network for Portsmouth and Havant.”