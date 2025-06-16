Celebrate industry excellence at the Maritime Solent Awards 2025

Submissions for the 2025 Maritime Solent Awards officially open on June 30, bringing the region’s unrivalled maritime success into the spotlight. These prestigious annual awards honour the exceptional skill, talent, and innovation that define the Solent’s world-class maritime sector, offering a powerful platform to showcase achievements and inspire future excellence.

Now in its fourth year, the Maritime Solent Awards has 13 categories that highlight the strength and breadth of the regional sector - from leading apprentices and cadets to initiatives to meet the industry's future skills needs, and for those leading the way with sustainability and game-changing technology.

The 2025 Awards feature two new categories: Maritime Logistics Operator of the Year and Maritime Defence Supply Chain Enterprise of the Year - providing recognition to the significant impact of these areas both regionally and nationally.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime Solent, said:“We’re thrilled to provide a platform which recognises and celebrates the world-leading organisations and initiatives which drive the success of the Solent's maritime sector.

Winners celebrate at last year’s Maritime Solent Awards.

“We have a truly world-class sector here, with a thriving maritime ecosystem of international significance. I encourage organisations across the industry to take this opportunity to showcase their innovations, share the impact of their initiatives, and recognise the talented individuals who drive their success."

With a rich and diverse maritime sector in the region, Maritime Solent works with organisations to champion, lead and grow the exceptional regional cluster on the national and international stage, and these annual awards celebrate the outstanding achievements made throughout the year.

The closing date for submissions is August 8. Finalists will be announced in September, and the Gala Awards Evening will take place on 23 October, at the Hilton Southampton - Utilita Bowl.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and applications for the Charity of the Year are also open.

For more information about the Awards and opportunities to get involved visit: https://maritimesolent.com/welcome-to-the-annual-maritime-uk-solent-awards-2025/