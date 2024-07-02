Children’s favourites Bluey & Bingo visit The Watercress Line this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young fans of the popular children’s TV show Bluey can meet their favourite Heeler sisters at The Watercress Line from 9 to 11 August.

Bluey & Bingo will be greeting visitors and posing for photos with them at Ropley Station, making this a day out to remember this summer!

Lovable Bluey and her sister Bingo will make youngsters smile with regular appearances every day and photo opportunities at set times – so don’t miss out on this special opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s fun for all the family, with regular steam train rides along The Watercress Line’s scenic route and children’s activities to enjoy, from delightful miniature railway rides and letting off steam in the locomotive playground, to a scavenger hunt and following a Young Engineers Trail.

Meet Bluey and Bingo at The Watercress Line

Explore The Watercress Line’s carriage workshop and locomotive shed viewing galleries and have a go at outdoor games in the picnic area at Ropley Station. Hungry visitors have plenty of options – from the West Country Buffet at Alresford Station, the T-Junction at Ropley Station and refreshments at Alton kiosk. And why not go home with a Watercress Line memento from the gift shops?

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bluey and Bingo for their first visit to The Watercress Line – young fans of the TV series will have the chance to meet them and have photos taken with the delightful doggy duo!