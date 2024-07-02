Children’s favourites Bluey & Bingo visit The Watercress Line this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bluey & Bingo will be greeting visitors and posing for photos with them at Ropley Station, making this a day out to remember this summer!
Lovable Bluey and her sister Bingo will make youngsters smile with regular appearances every day and photo opportunities at set times – so don’t miss out on this special opportunity.
There’s fun for all the family, with regular steam train rides along The Watercress Line’s scenic route and children’s activities to enjoy, from delightful miniature railway rides and letting off steam in the locomotive playground, to a scavenger hunt and following a Young Engineers Trail.
Explore The Watercress Line’s carriage workshop and locomotive shed viewing galleries and have a go at outdoor games in the picnic area at Ropley Station. Hungry visitors have plenty of options – from the West Country Buffet at Alresford Station, the T-Junction at Ropley Station and refreshments at Alton kiosk. And why not go home with a Watercress Line memento from the gift shops?
The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bluey and Bingo for their first visit to The Watercress Line – young fans of the TV series will have the chance to meet them and have photos taken with the delightful doggy duo!
“Book your train tickets online now to avoid missing out – we’re predicting this event to sell out.”
