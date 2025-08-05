City MP celebrates Portsmouth STEM ambassadors at Parliamentary Event

City MP Stephen Morgan has celebrated STEM ambassadors from Portsmouth at an event in Westminster.

At the event Mr Morgan hosted alongside local group STEMunity, the local MP spoke about work they are carrying out together to promote STEM opportunities in Portsmouth.

Mr Morgan said these opportunities are key to prepare local young people for jobs of the future in AI, tech, engineering and clean energy.

The event was attended by Portsmouth students from various schools including St Edmund’s Catholic School whose choir performed for guests.

In his speech the Portsmouth MP backed government plans to break down barriers to opportunity, including by:

incentivising STEM teaching opportunities

a renewed focus on primary mathematics

the STEM Ambassadors programme of over 30 thousand volunteers

and by setting up Skills England

This event focused on celebrating the achievements of schools and young people to work collaboratively with industry to support engaging underrepresented groups in STEM.

STEMunity programmes have reached over 10,000 young people in the last reporting year and to do their 5PARK programme has been delivered to over 7,000 young people in UK and Jamaica.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“STEM education can open a world of opportunities for Portsmouth young people, no matter their background. “I was delighted to speak at the Stemunity Parliamentary Reception on the importance of equipping young people with the skills they need for the future. “I will continue to work with great local groups including STEMunity to promote STEM opportunities in Portsmouth to prepare local young people for the jobs of the future.”

STEMunity Chief Executive Officer Laura Watford said:

“Being welcomed to Westminster by Stephen Morgan MP was more than a moment of recognition — it was a reminder to every young person and adult present that our voices matter. “This experience has been truly transformative, reaffirming that through unity, opportunity, and the power of STEM, we can shape not only futures, but the world around us. When communities come together with purpose, there is no limit to what we can inspire.”