City MP launches 2025 Christmas Card Competition

Stephen Morgan MP has launched this year’s Christmas Card Competition for school-aged children, encouraging donations towards the Society of St James.

The theme of the competition this year is “Sparkly Stars and Salty Seas” with Mr Morgan encouraging children and young people to get creative with a mix of Christmas and the coast.

Letters have been sent out to schools across Portsmouth South this month, calling for young people within local education to design and send in Christmas cards to Mr Morgan’s office for judging. Mr Morgan is also encouraging entries from those in home education.

This year the deadline to submit entries will be Thursday 27th November.

The winning entry is featured as the design for Stephen’s official Christmas card. The card will be sent to hundreds of individuals and organisations across the constituency and country, with a copy sent to His Majesty the King.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I am delighted to once again launch my annual Christmas card competition. Portsmouth’s young people set the highest standard of entries every year, so I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions.

“This year’s theme is Sparkly Stars and Salty Seas and I’d encourage all children to as creative as they’d like and to add a little bit of Portsmouth into the design.

“The Society of St James do fantastic work, providing important support to those within Portsmouth that are facing homelessness or battling addiction, so I am delighted to encourage donations towards them this year as part of the competition”

The Society of St James supports people experiencing homelessness and addiction across Portsmouth rebuilding lives through housing, recovery services, and community support.

To donate to this vital cause visit: ssj.org.uk.