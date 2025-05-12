City MP: Local parents and children set to benefit from new school-based nursery in Portsmouth

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has said Portsmouth parents will have more choices when it comes to work, more money in their pocket and more expert learning for their children at such a vital age for their development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city MP made the comments during a visit to Penbridge Infant and Nursery School in Fratton – which will be part of the government’s first wave of 300 school-based nurseries across the country.

During the visit Mr Morgan toured the school to see where the expanded baby provision facilities will be and met with school leaders to discuss how the investment will benefit local children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the election, Labour announced it would use spare capacity within primary schools, growing across the country due to falling birth rates, to provide more on-site nurseries as part of its plans to drive high and rising standards in early years.

Stephen Morgan MP

Funding for the programme has been more than doubled to £37 million — marking an important milestone in the expanded childcare rollout.

Alongside introducing universal free breakfast clubs in all primary schools, the government’s plans will ensure children of all ages start the day ready to learn.

The rollout of 30 government-funded hours of childcare will save parents up to £7,500 on average, while £450 per year will be saved through free breakfast clubs in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new or expanded nurseries will ensure children can access high-quality early education and get the best start in life as part of the government’s Plan for Change, delivering on its manifesto pledge for thousands of school-based nurseries across the country by the end of this Parliament.

Commenting Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, said:

“It was great to visit Penbridge Infant and Nursery School today to discuss their involvement in the government’s first wave of 300 school-based nurseries across the country. “This will create additional nursery places for Portsmouth children from September, saving parents money, while providing children with more expert learning at such a vital age for their development. “Having toured the facilities and spoken with school leaders, I’m excited to see how this investment will benefit Portsmouth parents and children in the very near future.”