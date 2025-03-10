City of Portsmouth College students teach Cambodian pupils

A group of 17 City of Portsmouth College students are back from an amazing ‘exchange of knowledge, culture and experiences’ in Cambodia.

As well as visiting some of the country’s most iconic and historic landmarks, the visit included two weeks teaching 8-12 year old schoolchildren about finance and migration.

Assistant Principal Deana Stone said: “Our journey to Cambodia has been more than a trip; it has been an exchange of knowledge, culture and experiences.

“Our students came to teach but quickly realised that the lessons went both ways.

Students and staff seen at Angkor Wat temple.

“Teaching local children showed them that joy and gratitude can thrive even when material possessions are few. The smiles, the laughter and the eagerness to learn were constant reminders that happiness is found in the simplest moments and the power of giving is immeasurable.

“Our students, as young as 16, taught local children ages 8 to 12, with passion, dedication and humility.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for volunteering, their generosity and compassion have made this experience one of true growth, for all of us.”

Curriculum Administrator Jasmine Thacker said: “Our group consisted of students from all different courses and campuses, all of them worked together so well. They shared rooms and taught alongside students they had never met before.

Students and staff seen at Phnom Sampov.

“This trip has given them lasting memories with lifelong friendships. Every student has been impacted, gaining an appreciation for a different way of life, cherishing the small things, and feeling inspired to make a difference, most are already eager to return to Cambodia and continue creating an impact.”

One of the students, David, said: "I came to teach, but Cambodia taught me more.” Another, Matas, said: "We created memories on the trip that will last a lifetime.”

Added a third, Poppy: “Cambodia was such an amazing experience showing different cultures, amazing places and putting us in new situations. We all bonded as a group and worked through difficult situations together.”