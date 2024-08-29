Clarion Futures makes £5k donation to UKHarvest Community Food Hubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UKHarvest have been generously donated £5k by Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group which owns and manages more than 1,500 homes across Chichester, to continue the financial support of Community Food Hubs.

The relationship between Clarion Future and UKHarvest has been incredibly impactful for the residents of Chichester and the surrounding areas, from enabling the first Community Food Hub to open in Chichester to welcoming Clarion staff to the Donnington Hub for corporate volunteering.

Having received so much support, not just financially, Simon Thresher, Operations and Compliance manager at UKHarvest has shared that 'The relationship between UKHarvest and Clarion Futures is hugely important to our operation. The generous £5k donation will help UKHarvest to continue to deliver the Community Food Hubs we run across Sussex. This helps many communities, including Clarion residents, to boost their weekly shopping by receiving food donations, both fresh and ambient. We've welcomed members of their team to volunteer days with us at our Donnington site and community food hubs, strengthening the relationship further. We are hugely grateful and look forward to continuing our collaboration with Clarion Futures moving forward.'

Clarion Futures works to support communities through one of the UK’s largest social investment programmes. This includes working with charities, social enterprises and other organisations to provide employment support and apprenticeship opportunities to residents, as well as money management advice and help getting online. UKHarvest are delighted to be a key receiver for Clarion Futures’ generosity.

The team of staff and volunteers at Graylingwell Community Food Hub, supported by Clarion Futures

Matt Parsonage, Head of Communities at Clarion Futures, said: “We’re delighted to be working with UKHarvest to expand their community food hubs programme, helping people to put healthy and nutritious meals on their tables despite the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis. Our partnership makes such a difference to people in Chichester and beyond and we look forward to continuing our work together.”