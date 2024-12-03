College cadets in cavalry contest

By Paula Hetherington
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 09:44 BST
Two City of Portsmouth College students had an amazing experience when they competed in the Cadet Military Cavalry Championships in Windsor.

Corporal Elizabeth Hockley and Corporal Tilly Gauntlet both rode cavalry horses and were commended for their bravery in handling the very large and strong animals.

“The day was an amazing experience for both girls,” said lecturer Javon Hockley.

“Although they didn’t carry weapons, they still had to ride using just their left hands as the Light Cavalry use their right hands for swords.”

Commended for their bravery, the two COPC cadets.placeholder image
Both girls were invited back to continue training during the holidays.

Tilly, who is hoping to join the army as a nurse, is on the Uniformed Protective Service and Medical Science courses.

Elizabeth is planning to study criminology at university before joining the RAF as a police officer. She’s currently studying English, criminology and geography.

They are both part of the college’s Armed Forces Pathway Combined Cadet Force.

