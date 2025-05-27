Community First announces latest round of funding thanks to Gosport lottery players

Hampshire charity Community First has officially relaunched the Gosport Community Fund, a grant programme made possible by players of the Gosport Community Lottery, which helps fund charities and local causes across the borough.

Originally launched in 2018 and now run by Community First following its merger with Gosport Voluntary Action, the Gosport Community Lottery is a unique platform where residents can support local causes and be in with a chance to win cash prizes of up to £25,000 – all for just £1 a week.

Unlike national lotteries, the Gosport lottery is built for the people, by the people. Players choose which causes to support, with 40% of every ticket sold going directly to their chosen organisation, and a further 20% going into a central pot: the Gosport Community Fund, which distributes grants to smaller groups that need a boost.

To date, the lottery has awarded more than £43,000 through the fund and supported 56 local causes. In the latest round, £6,318 was awarded to six fantastic community organisations.

The recipients were Friends of Leesland Park, Gosport Borough Hockey Club, CedarOak Support Trust, Home Start Hampshire, Gosport Hospital Radio, and Headway Portsmouth and South East Hampshire. Each of these groups will be using the funding to support charitable activities in the borough, from improving green spaces and supporting families running youth programmes to providing vital mental health and wellbeing services.

Tim Houghton, Chief Executive of Community First, said: "We’re so pleased to be able to give more organisations the opportunity to benefit from this grant and support them to bring people together, improve places and spaces in the community and help them tackle issues like health and wellbeing, poverty, deprivation and isolation.

"The lottery really is a win-win for the public also, because even if they don’t win the jackpot, they know they’ve donated to a good cause that they’ve personally chosen to support."

The Gosport Community Fund isn’t just for organisations, individuals living in Gosport can apply for one-off grants for small community projects or events. Grants range from £50 to £1,500 for organisations, and £50 to £250 for individuals.

Phillip Sandall, Secretary of Friends of Leesland Park, which received £913 from the grant, said: “We’re just a small volunteer group who love the park and want to keep it going for everyone. We’re reliant on grants, so it’s really important to us.

“We’re so grateful to have been successful with The Gosport Community Fund – it feels brilliant to know the people making the decisions recognise the work we do and how much it means to the community. I’d absolutely recommend other Gosport groups apply and become a Good Cause with the lottery.”

The next round of grants from the Community Fund is yet to be announced but organisations can sign up for The Gosport Lottery for free and start fundraising straight away with their own dedicated lottery page. It’s a simple, sustainable way to bring in extra income and every ticket sold brings the community closer together.

To learn more about the Gosport Community Fund and the Gosport Lottery, see https://www.cfirst.org.uk/gosportcommunityfund/