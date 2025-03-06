Couple 11 Stone Lighter after a Family Affair of Fun, Fitness and Fakeaways!

SARAH JOHNSON transformed not only her own life by losing just over 3.5 stone but also her husband’s life too. Lee has now lost 7.5 stone and the family of 5 enjoy fun filled family meal times together and being active. Turning 50 this year, Sarah has now decided to use her success to shape a whole new career in helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

it’s a family affair of fun, fitness & fake-aways

Sarah Johnson joined her local Slimming World group in 2022 and dropped from 16 stone 1lb to 12 stone 6lb.

Sarah now 3.5 Stone lighter and husband Lee now 7.5 Stone lighter.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the Emsworth Monday evening group are getting ready to welcome Sarah Johnson as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on Monday 24th March 2025.

She says: “Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost 3.5 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas,and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“I had always struggled to maintain a healthy attitude to food. Being an emotional eater meant food was the answer to everything. If I was feeling down, food cheered me up, if I was feeling nervous, food gave me comfort and if I was celebrating… it was with food, but I was not reaching for healthy options.”

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weightfor the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry andso you don’t feel like you’re missing out. As a family we regularly enjoy large meals together – burger and chips, Indian, Chinese, Italian, fish and chips, Mexican and a good old Sunday roast! One of the family is a vegetarian and we easily adapt our meals to include this, very often batch cooking and freezing.”

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members buildactivity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love taking my sons swimming, we all enjoy long family dog walkstogether, family badminton tournaments and gardening (in the warmer weather though).”

Sarah Johnson’s Slimming World groups will be held at Emsworth Methodist Church every Monday at 5.30pm & 7.00pm from Monday 24th March 2025. For more information or to join Sarah’s group either pop along on Monday 24th March or call her on 07807 958690.