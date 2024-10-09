Court Lane Juniors dress down for donations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Court Lane Junior School have been ramping up charity efforts in the community this half term with both a Macmillan coffee morning and a non-school uniform day to generate foodbank donations for Trussell Trust, Kings Church, Southsea.

In their June OFSTED inspection, inspectors found that ' Moral development is enhanced through charitable activities, including work with food banks and national charities'. At Court Lane pupils have been part of a whole-school foodbank drive to encourage families across their community to donate to the Trussell Trust foodbank at Kings Church, Southsea.

On Tuesday 8th October, the school prefects and student council helped to organise and prepare 500+ items of donated food to Kings Church before a representative, Jackie, arrived. The amount of cereal and tea donated was incredibly overwhelming and brought Jackie to tears.

The whole school learnt more about the foodbank and the help they give our local community as the visitor from the Trussell Trust and the local Rev, Simon Ford from CBC spoke to the school during an assembly about what the foodbank do, where the foodbanks are and the positive role is has in our community.

Some of the food donated by the children

On Wednesday 2nd Oct, the school hosted their 2nd Macmillan coffee morning, raising £213.60 in 2 hours!

The student council, house captains and the prefects are busy planning their next sales event to boost charity donations for their chosen charities - Macmillan and Trussell Trust!