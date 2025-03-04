CQC awards 'Outstanding' rating to Portsmouth local home care company

A local home care company is celebrating after being awarded an Outstanding rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), a rating only achieved by 3% of care companies in England, owing to glowing reviews from clients and their families.

Home Instead Portsmouth provides care to older people in their own homes. This includes companionship, personal care such as dressing and bathing, and specialist support such as dementia care. The care regulator noted that the care company did more than care and brought ‘joyfulness’ to clients’ lives.

Promoting independence is a key value for Home Instead. The CQC praised Home Instead for helping clients maintain the social interests and activities that mean so much to them, keep them stimulated, and allow them to uphold some control over their own lives.

One family member said: “They appreciate that we are trying to keep Mum as independent as possible.”

Members of the Home Instead Portsmouth family

Helen Brown, owner of Home Instead Portsmouth, says: “This is our first CQC inspection, so to be rated Outstanding is a huge honour. It’s testament to the hardworking care professionals I’m proud to have in my team.”

Home Instead was also credited for the work the team does in the community, particularly supporting people with dementia. Delivering free dementia training to employees at Portsmouth Football Club, Home Instead has made match day a more positive experience for people with dementia and their families.

It’s no surprise then that the CQC noted that one family member said: “They have a natural aptitude for people with dementia and we think that’s really important.”

Helen continued: “When it comes to raising awareness of old age matters such as dementia, we’re keen to continue! There’s so much more we can do to make society more accessible for ageing adults and their families. We’d like to make the area an even better place to grow old in.”

Some of the team at Home Instead Portsmouth

As advocates of relationship-led care, Home Instead matches clients to care professionals based on similar interests. The CQC recognised the impact this has both parties bonding and forming friendships, making the clients feel like a care visit is just a friend popping by.

Neil Cox, CQC deputy director of operations in the south, says: “When we inspected Home Instead Portsmouth, we found an exceptional service with people’s needs at its heart. Managers and staff went the extra mile to ensure people received the best possible care.

“People were always treated as individuals with exceptional kindness and compassion. Staff consistently discussed people’s choices and explained their care, so people could give informed consent about their care. Also, staff spoke about the people they cared for with real empathy and warmth.”

To find out more about Home Instead Portsmouth, their care services, or their career opportunities, please call: 02394 318319 or visit the website.