Dandara Helps Plug The Skills Gap To ‘Get Britain Building’ Through Management Training Scheme

As National Apprenticeship Week (10–16 February) approaches, independent housebuilder Dandara is highlighting a range of trainee schemes for those interested in a career in the housebuilding industry. This initiative is part of Dandara’s ongoing commitment to helping the UK close its skills gap and inspire the next generation.

While the UK government has planned to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years , the latest Construction Skills Network report forecasts that there is a need for 251,500 extra construction workers by 2028 to meet the anticipated levels of work .

Amid concerns regarding a lack of trained professionals to help reach the target, Dandara has established a trainee programme to guarantee newcomers the proper training and qualifications needed for the future.

Dandara’s trainee scheme include an initial three-year programme designed to deliver skills and qualification-based experience, rotating between all departments. Provided a trainee stays with Dandara two years after completing their traineeship, their tuition and qualifications costs will be taken care of as they continue to study and work on the job.

Alison Murphy, Learning & Development Manager at Dandara, commented: “The skills gap is a major challenge we face as a housebuilder. The boom for housing and Government ambition to build 1.5 million homes is there, but the most crucial element driving the whole project is missing - the workforce to deliver these ambitions.

“As National Apprenticeship Week beckons, we want to support those trying to plug this skills gap by offering schemes such as our management programme. The scheme is designed for anyone looking to leave education right through to those looking to change careers. Investment into people and training the next generation is the key to unlocking the UK’s housing targets and we are here to help anyone who is passionate to kickstart their career.

Creating opportunities for people to bring their skills, enthusiasm and passion to the industry encompasses the ethos behind our trainee schemes, and we equip all our newcomers with quality training for a career at Dandara.”

Harry Collins, an apprentice on Dandara’s trainee management scheme, adds: “Each department has a designated mentor overseeing my activities, and Dandara has structured the programme exceptionally well. Although moving between departments might seem stressful, the process has been seamless so far, and the apprenticeship has provided me with valuable experience and a deeper understanding of the company.

The range of experience and the opportunity to fully immerse myself in different departments have given me a much clearer idea of the housebuilding industry, and I am looking forward to seeing what the next few years have in store.”

To find out more about Dandara’s trainee schemes, please visit https://careers.dandara.com/page/traineeschemes or call 01908 036 284

Dandara is currently building homes at its Oakwood Place, The Springs, Wittering Place and Hawthorn Grove across Sussex and Berkshire. To find out more about the homes available in the Southern region please visit https://www.dandara.com/locations/new-homes-west-sussex/ or https://www.dandara.com/locations/berkshire/.