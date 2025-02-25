Dandara Southern unveils new homes at Wittering Place, offering coastal living with modern convenience

By Gracie Murphy
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:04 BST

Dandara Southern has recently launched a collection of homes at Wittering Place, West Wittering, now available to purchase off-plan, giving buyers the opportunity to secure a new home in one of the South Coast’s most desirable seaside locations.

Situated in the charming village of West Wittering, Wittering Place offers the perfect balance of coastal living and modern convenience. With the stunning sandy beaches of West Wittering just moments away and a range of local amenities on hand, this development is ideal for those seeking a relaxed yet well-connected lifestyle.

Richard Matthews, Managing Director at Dandara Southern, commented: "We are delighted to bring new homes to this highly sought-after coastal community. With Wittering Place now available to purchase off-plan, we expect strong interest from buyers eager to enjoy the benefits of seaside living while having easy access to essential amenities.

“We look forward to meeting potential homeowners, sharing our progress, and helping them find their perfect home in this stunning location."

Wittering Place homes

Wittering Place offers a selection of thoughtfully designed homes to suit a variety of buyers, from first-time purchasers to growing families and downsizers. Designed with high-quality finishes and energy efficiency in mind, these homes provide a perfect blend of style, comfort, and sustainability.

For more information about the new homes at Wittering Place, please visit the website or call 01243969911.

