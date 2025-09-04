Dr J Price to retire after 34 years of service

Dr J Price, long-standing GP Partner at Osborne Road and Eastney Health Centre, (Trafalgar Medical Group Practice), will be retiring at the end of September 2025 after 34 years of dedicated service.

Reflecting on his career, Dr Price said: “It has been a great privilege to get to know so many of you and your families in my career as a GP in Portsmouth.”

Patients and staff would like to express their deepest thanks for the unwavering support, kindness, and compassion Dr Price has shown over the years — he will be truly missed.