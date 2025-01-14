East Hampshire MP meets experts delivering eye and hearing health care on the high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP Damian Hinds has visited Specsavers Petersfield to see how its experts deliver neighbourhood hearing and eye care - and are able to do more to support the NHS.

The MP for East Hampshire spoke to the team about the NHS services provided by the locally owned and run store. He also heard about how Specsavers is ready and able to support NHS commissioners deliver improved access to community hearing and eye care in Hampshire.

‘I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the team at Specsavers Petersfield and learning more about both optometry and audiology,’ says Mr Hinds.

‘I was particularly interested in the plan to work with the NHS to deliver community glaucoma services and an urgent eye care service across Hampshire. These initiatives promise to bring essential care closer to home for East Hampshire residents while helping to ease the strain on NHS hospitals.’

Damian Hinds MP getting his eyes tested

Jo Cox, one of the partners at Specsavers Petersfield, says that Mr Hinds’ visit was an opportunity to talk to the former cabinet minister about the role of community opticians and audiologists.

‘We are proud to be part of our community,’ she says. ‘We also talked about how, as health care experts, we are ready and able to support the NHS deliver access to more consistent community eye and hearing health services.

‘Specsavers is committed to collaborating with the local integrated care board, which commissions these services, to ensure everyone in Hampshire has access to the community eye and hearing health services they need.’

Specsavers Petersfield is open seven days a week. To book an appointment, visit: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/petersfield or call 01730 710820.

Directors Jo Cox and Shilpan Shah discussing eye health in Petersfield with Damian Hinds MP

For those that can’t leave their homes unaccompanied due to disability or illness, Specsavers also offers a Home Visits service covering more than 90% of the UK – with more details available at www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.