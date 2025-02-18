Easter Holiday Chess Competition for young people up to age 21

Portsmouth High School to host annual Sir William Dupree & Phyllis Loe Chess Tournament 2025

Portsmouth High School and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation will be hosting the Sir William Dupree & Phyllis Loe Chess Tournament 2025 during the Easter Holidays, on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 April 2025.

This event is open to all young people of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, up to the age of 21, fulfilling one of the following criteria: born in Portsmouth, live in/or schooled in Portsmouth, play chess for Portsmouth, or the Portsmouth & District chess league or live in or are schooled on the Isle of Wight (Portsmouth includes the surrounding areas of Gosport, Fareham, Cosham, Havant and Waterlooville).

For details of sections and timings and an entry form, please contact Lucinda Webb [email protected]

Sir William Thomas Dupree was an English brewer. In the early 1890s he became manager of the Simonds brewery in Portsmouth and later left to set up his own business, Portsmouth United Breweries. He was Mayor of Portsmouth twice in the early 1900s.

Councillor Phyllis Loe was Lord Mayor of Portsmouth in 1972. This tournament is designed for the encouragement of chess playing for young people in and around Portsmouth.