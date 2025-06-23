Education trust chair says her BEM honour is recognition for organisation’s progress

Lighthouse Learning Trust Chair Cllr Zoe Huggins says the British Empire Medal she was awarded in the King’s Birthday Honours is recognition of the hard work put in by her and her fellow governors.

Zoe, who is a Gosport Borough and Hampshire County councillor and has been Chair of the trust for four years, received the BEM for Outstanding Services to Education.

“We don't do these things with that recognition in mind but it's fantastic to receive it,” she said. “It's a really proud moment for myself and my family and the Lighthouse Learning Trust.

“While it’s me that’s received the award, it does recognise the strength and the contribution of our board, trustees and governors. We all contribute and I'm only one part of that.”

She found out about the award in a letter but had to keep it quiet for a fortnight before the announcement. “It was very hard and I did tell my husband Darren because I thought it doesn't feel real until you say something out loud,” she said.

“We shared it with the wider family on the day it was announced, which was also our 28th wedding anniversary so it was a nice celebration, and then the next day was Father’s day so we had a lot of family together. I'm sure there will be many more celebrations when I receive the award and we have also been invited to a Royal Garden Party, so I imagine the next six to 12 months will be a big celebration.”

Zoe, who was born and bred in Gosport, began her 25 year career in education at Fareham College before setting up her own consultancy. She was a governor, and then Chair, at Gosport’s St Vincent Six Form College, which is part of the trust, before taking up her role with Lighthouse.

She is also a non-executive director at Business South and sees the relationship between educational opportunities and business as key to the prosperity of the region. “I really believe that skills and education have the ability to enhance and change people's lives,” she said. “Everything I do and have done for the past 25 years has had that at its core.”

She hopes her honour will inspire others to give back to their community. “Volunteering enriches our society – boosting the economy, improving productivity and fostering a sense of community cohesion,” she said.

“It’s a rewarding cycle of giving back. Not only can you follow your passions and make a meaningful impact, but you also gain personal benefits by developing your skills, expanding your networks, and making valuable contributions.

“I was the first generation of my family to go to university and I don’t think I knew anyone growing up with an honour. So it's been really lovely to get the recognition and hopefully I can continue to use it to contribute to the Lighthouse Learning Trust and inspire the next generation.”