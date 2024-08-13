EV charger installation completed at Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The installation of multiple EV chargers has been completed at Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl, in partnership with energy supplier, Utilita Energy.

As part of one of the largest installations locally, six EV chargers have been installed, each capable of fully charging a standard Tesla in two-three hours.

With the new installation, Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl has further enhanced its appeal for the increasing number of environmentally conscious travellers who drive electric vehicles.

Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl general manager, Martin Rogers shared: “As part of Hilton’s ESG strategy Travel with Purpose, our focus is on driving responsible travel and tourism. We are committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and ensuring our facilities meet the growing demand for sustainable guest experience solutions. The installation of six EV charging points at Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl provides another reason to visit our stunning hotel and supports our global efforts to drive responsible travel and tourism.”

EV Charger.

This project is being delivered alongside the installation of over 1,000 solar panels at Utilita Bowl, making the venue an even more attractive location for conference and exhibition organisers looking to reduce the environmental impact of their events.

The EV charger and solar panel installation is the first phase in the venue’s ambition to become the world’s greenest cricket stadium and is being delivered as part of a unique, multi-year partnership with energy supplier, Utilita Energy.

James Cole, operations director at Utilita Bowl, said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Utilita Energy to deliver industry-leading change, which will significantly reduce our environmental impact.

“The rise in the use of electric vehicles is transforming the way we travel and this project recognises the importance of that transition and provides visitors who prioritise sustainability with a more convenient option for sustainable travel.”

Archie Lasseter, Head of Sustainability at Utilita, said: “It’s an honour to unveil these EV chargers as part of our ongoing mission to make Utilita Bowl the greenest cricket ground in the world.

“The solar array is our flagship project, although we are committed to sustainability across all aspects of the venue.

“In addition, the EV charger installation will support the desire for sustainable travel for guests visiting Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl.”

The chargers at Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl, will have a ‘pay as you charge’ system and will be searchable via the Carbon3 App. Each EV charger delivers a 22kw output and is now available for use by hotel guests and venue event visitors with no booking required.