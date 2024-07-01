Exceptional School Library - a contribution from students as part of Portsmouth Youth News Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This article was written by Aadrika and Kathryn from Castle View Academy as part of the Portsmouth Youth News Day.

At Castle View Academy, there is a library which keeps up to date with the current events and interests of students. The staff in our library strive for an inclusive and safe environment for the people at our school.

Our library doesn't just have reading tasks, we are also very lucky to have laptops which we use to claim rewards for our good behavior. Say someone lost a pen that they needed, they could use their praise points on a platform called epraise to get a new one. Some examples of rewards are: £20 Vue cinema voucher, £10 love to shop voucher, stationary and fidget toys. The list goes on!

Another fantastic element of our library are the displays that change according to what’s going on in the world. Recently, there has been a display to do with pride month. Kathryn (who is 12 years old) has said that:”I feel that people are accepted.” Aadrika has said: “I am glad people aren’t afraid to show who they are.”

Evie from 7-1’s opinion is that: “The wide range of books help our development as humans.Learning about others can help us in the future.” In addition there are many other displays such as: summer sports, spring/summer, quick reads and new books.

Our lovely library monitors also hold many events during the school week such as: silent day, board games day, homework club, careers corner and wellbeing activities.