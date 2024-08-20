Expert digital support for Gosport businesses

Gosport start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are being offered a unique opportunity to receive free tailored support to improve their digital strategies, thanks to a partnership between Gosport Borough Council and Solent Partners.

The Gosport Digital Accelerator Programme is designed to empower small businesses in transforming the way they approach their digital and technological strategies. Councillor Robert Hylands, Deputy Leader of Gosport Borough Council said: “With more than 1,000 diverse businesses in Gosport, it is more crucial than ever for us to invest in improving the digital infrastructure. This will give our start-ups and SMEs the best chance to succeed in today's economy. “The Gosport Digital Accelerator Programme offers tailored support, mentorship, and access to new technologies. Our goal is to support our local economy and business community and stimulate innovation and growth through the adoption of digital tools and strategies. We're excited to see the positive impact the programme will no doubt achieve.” The programme aims to drive greater productivity growth and future-proof businesses. It offers mentorship and opportunities to work with renowned industry leaders to identify digital priorities, such as SEO, Analytics, sales, e-commerce, design, and finance. Rachael Randall, Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership's Business Board said, “We are excited to be working with Gosport Borough Council to support 30 Gosport-based businesses to develop stronger digital and technological know-how in an ever-changing digital landscape. Our team will assess the specific needs of each business and connect them with experts who fully understand the digital challenges specific business sectors face and the benefits that they can embed to help their business thrive. The Gosport Digital Accelerator Programme is available to: