Expert digital support for Gosport businesses
The Gosport Digital Accelerator Programme is designed to empower small businesses in transforming the way they approach their digital and technological strategies. Councillor Robert Hylands, Deputy Leader of Gosport Borough Council said: “With more than 1,000 diverse businesses in Gosport, it is more crucial than ever for us to invest in improving the digital infrastructure. This will give our start-ups and SMEs the best chance to succeed in today's economy. “The Gosport Digital Accelerator Programme offers tailored support, mentorship, and access to new technologies. Our goal is to support our local economy and business community and stimulate innovation and growth through the adoption of digital tools and strategies. We're excited to see the positive impact the programme will no doubt achieve.” The programme aims to drive greater productivity growth and future-proof businesses. It offers mentorship and opportunities to work with renowned industry leaders to identify digital priorities, such as SEO, Analytics, sales, e-commerce, design, and finance. Rachael Randall, Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership's Business Board said, “We are excited to be working with Gosport Borough Council to support 30 Gosport-based businesses to develop stronger digital and technological know-how in an ever-changing digital landscape. Our team will assess the specific needs of each business and connect them with experts who fully understand the digital challenges specific business sectors face and the benefits that they can embed to help their business thrive. The Gosport Digital Accelerator Programme is available to:
- Start-ups: Applicants either have a residential or commercial address in the Borough, who are starting their first business, have been trading up to two years, and who have an ambition to grow.
- Established small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs): Applicants are registered in the Gosport Borough Council area looking to develop digital capabilities and step changes with a focus on digital/tech resources. Have been trading over two years with regular sales revenue.
The project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and is part of a wider £1m programme to boost digital skills in Gosport. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills. Click here for more information: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus For more information and register, please visit: https://solentpartners.com/our-services/growth-hub-services/gosport-digital-accelerator/
