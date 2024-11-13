Faith in the Community: Advent is a time to inject some community spirit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

by the Rev Max Cross, rector, Bedhampton

‘TIS the season to be jolly, as we head into Advent. It is one of those times in the year when we as a church in Bedhampton engage most with our community.

Come December, we’ll be in full Christmas mode. There will be Carols by Candlelight, Messy Christingle, Crib Nativity, Midnight Mass, Follow the Star Competition and the popular Nativity Journey – to name just a few community events.

We love the fact we can put all this on for our community because our church’s strapline is “Serving the community of Bedhampton by sharing God’s love and friendship.”

The Rev Max Cross

What does this mean if we truly are to be one community? If I may borrow another strapline it means, “Community is for life, not just for Christmas”. As I look at my diary for 2024, I am grateful for the community we have in Bedhampton.

I remember going into our local schools in January – as I do every month – to look at what ‘new beginnings’ meant. In March we supported Kids Clothes Line, a magnificent community charity, and then there was a great egg hunt on Easter Sunday.

Along the way there was the regular Fun Club toddler group, Scouts, Guides, and their associated groups, the monthly afternoon seniors film club and of course the Friday coffee and cake community group.

I am not sure which was my favourite community event – the Bedhampton Summer Show or the time we had to have two big gatherings because so many couples wanted to renew their vows in our Marriage Celebration weekends.

Some of the most poignant moments have of course been when helped our grieving neighbours with funerals. At the other end of the spectrum, there was joy with the celebrations at thanksgivings, christenings weddings. Our memory service and the community Remembrance bring us back once again to Christmas.

There are, of course, many other community-focused parts of our simple little local church. This is not a moment for self-congratulation, as we’re actually no different to many other local churches in this.

But maybe Christmas is a great excuse to remind ourselves that we are all one community? To put aside the tribalism and division we see in our news headlines and social media. To take a steer from Jesus and to love our neighbour.

This Christmas let’s come together as one in a community. Why not start by popping down to your local church this December?

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH, Bidbury Lane, Bedhampton, PO9 3JG (Sunday 9.00 am, Wednesday 9:30 am)

ST NICHOLAS’ CHURCH, Belmont Grove, Bedhampton, PO9 3PU (Sunday 10.30 am)

Christmas services and events at www.Bedhampton.church