Faith in the community: Churches working together is a great sign

by the Rev Jonathan Jeffery, vicar, Leigh Park and Warren Park

On Sunday May 19 we celebrated Pentecost (also known as Whitsun), when we remember God’s gift of the Holy Spirit coming to Jesus’ disciples as a rushing wind and tongues of flame.

The encouragement of the Holy Spirit enabled those disciples to share the good news of Jesus with the friends in Jerusalem, and so it is seen as the birthday of the Church.

It was the first time that the story of Jesus risen from the dead was shared in public. Those ordinary disciples suddenly found the courage, the confidence and the words to share this amazing good news. This is what our churches still seek to do today.

The Rev Jonathan Jeffery

Here in Leigh Park, our churches of St Francis and St Clare’s celebrated Pentecost Sunday in the morning. We then gathered with our friends from the Roman Catholic Church of St Michael and All Angels for a special celebration in St Francis in the afternoon.

It’s always good when Christians from different branches of the Church can celebrate together. Our service of music, poetry, readings and prayers was a powerful witness of our “togetherness”. Afterwards we enjoyed an afternoon tea at which friendships were made and renewed.

Like those first disciples, we wanted to show our community that there is more that binds us together than sets us apart. By worshipping together, there is a real witness to the communities of Leigh Park and Warren Park that we’re called by God to serve.

We will gather together as three churches again on May 30, at 6pm, as we celebrate Corpus Christi -a thanksgiving for the bread and the wine of Communion.

At that service in St Francis Church, the Catholic priest Fr Gerard Flynn will be our preacher, which is a generous gift from him. This will be another great opportunity to show that as Christians we believe that we are all part of one family – God’s family.

There is a further chance for us to come together in friendly rivalry at the Quiz Night at St Clare’s Church on Saturday 25th May at 7pm. Over ten rounds of challenging questions, teams from our churches and beyond will enjoy an evening of fun.

As vicar, I see first-hand the impact our churches have in the lives of people across this estate. When the churches can come together it is not just a sign of our “togetherness” but also a sign of our striving for unity which is God’s will.

