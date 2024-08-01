Faith in the community: 'Power Sew' sessions can help save our planet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By the Rev Neil Smart, associate minister, St Jude’s, Southsea

I’ve always believed this planet is an awesome treasure that reflects beauty and wonder in so many ways. It deserves to be cared for and protected.

We may not have much time left if we want to stop things getting worse and repair the damage. There is hope that a shared project to save our planet from the climate crisis might actually bring people together in a divided world. In the end we can all make small changes that together will make a big impact.

Two decades ago, I can remember singing a song in a village primary school about our need to reduce, reuse and recycle. That slogan seems even more relevant today.

Claire Beadnell and others at the Power Sew sessions at St Jude's Church, Southsea

One of the ways we have sought to make this happen at St Jude’s, Southsea is through our ‘Power Sew’ sessions of sustainable textiles. These aim to teach people the skills they need to restore and renew old clothes, as well as create something new from second-hand fabrics.

These sessions have grown from once a month at St Jude’s to now happening in public libraries and other locations all across our city. They were started by just one person, Claire Beadnell, whose passion for protecting our planet helped us to change the way we do things in many areas of church life.

Claire gradually gathered the sewing machines needed, along with many containers full of different types of fabric. We gave her the storage space and the encouragement as this brilliant idea became a reality.

Now, with her band of volunteers, anyone who wants to learn how to sew is welcomed to our sessions, which are completely free. All ages come and learn the new skills that allow reduce, reuse and recycle to become tote bags, cushion covers or children’s clothes.

In our disposable society, where things are designed to wear out, what better way is there to fight back? Old swimming trunks are given a new lease of life with a piece of new elastic, and old curtains are cut up and stitched into peg bags.

Why not join us for our next session – morning and evening on Monday 16th September? Sign up by emailing [email protected]. And if you have basic sewing skills to pass on, why not join our team?

As we watch the news it can seem that the problems we face are too enormous for us to do anything about. But in fact we can all make a difference if we work together.

ST JUDE’S CHURCH, Kent Road, Southsea, PO5 3ELwww.sjs.church