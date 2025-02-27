Fareham and Park Gate developments play part in new £400,000 charity partnership

By Ian Payne
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 11:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Colleagues and apartment owners at local developments in Fareham and Park Gate have welcomed a major new charity partnership between Churchill Living and Hourglass (Safer Ageing), the UK’s only charity dedicated to tackling abuse and exploitation of older people.

Colleagues and apartment owners at local developments in Fareham and Park Gate have welcomed a major new charity partnership between Churchill Living and Hourglass (Safer Ageing), the UK’s only charity dedicated to tackling abuse and exploitation of older people.

Churchill’s own Churchill Foundation has pledged to donate £400,000 over the next three years to reinforce Hourglass’ vital services, including its 24/7 helpline and frontline support teams. The funding will help expand life-changing support for older victim-survivors, their families, and care professionals across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a leading provider of housing for the over-60s, with local developments at Beck Lodge in Park Gate and Thackeray Lodge in Fareham, Churchill understands the challenges older generations face and is committed to ensuring their safety and wellbeing. The Churchill Foundation’s mission to promote health, dignity, and security for older people aligns perfectly with Hourglass’ dedication to ending elder abuse.

Churchill Foundation Director Emma McCarthy at launch of Hourglass charity partnershipChurchill Foundation Director Emma McCarthy at launch of Hourglass charity partnership
Churchill Foundation Director Emma McCarthy at launch of Hourglass charity partnership

Churchill’s Chairman & CEO Spencer J McCarthy welcomed the initiative, saying: “Older people are a valued and vital part of our communities, yet too often, they are left unheard and unprotected. At Churchill, we are committed to making a real difference, and this partnership with Hourglass allows us to support over 60s in Fareham and across the country who are suffering in silence.”

Every year, one in six people over 60 experience financial, physical, psychological, sexual abuse, or neglect – affecting 2.6 million people nationwide. This new partnership aims to:

· Strengthen Hourglass’ 24/7 Helpline

· Maintain and expand frontline service staff across England

· Raise awareness of elder abuse

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hourglass CEO Richard Robinson added: “Our vision is a safer ageing society where older people are free from abuse and neglect. This partnership with Churchill Foundation is a game-changer, enabling us to expand our essential services and raise awareness of the urgent need to protect older people across the country.”

For more information on Churchill Living and the new apartments available locally, please call 0800 077 3256 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.

For further information on Hourglass, please visit www.wearehourglass.org.

Related topics:Fareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice