Fareham Bowls Club members raised £3,100.00 for its chosen charity the RNLI

Rose Bailey with Volunteers from the RNLI on presidents day at Fareham Bowling Club

Fareham Bowling Club, Leigh Road, Fareham, celebrated its 50th Year Anniversary this year, supporting its president’s chosen charity the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).

Rosemary Bailey, president at Fareham Bowls club said, “I chose the RNLI because of our close proximity to the sea and links with naval background of some of our members and other members in clubs around the area.

“Throughout the outdoor bowling season we have held special events. Including a 24 hour bowlathon, presidents charity day, hosted a game against the Chelsea Pensioners and also had a visit from the Bowls England team.

“We organised a trip to Windsor to play against the Royal Household too. It has been an amazing year for the club. I will be standing down, now the season has come to a close but before that I was thrilled to able to hand over a cheque for £3,100.00 to Robert Peach, Chairman of the RNLI Fareham and Locksheath Area Fundraising Branch.

Robert Peach, gave a short presentation to the members explaining the work of the RNLI and its Volunteers at the Presidents Chairty Day back in July this year. Robert commented on the day; “I know that this dedicated president’s charity day is an annual event at the club and I am delighted to have been the chosen charity for its 50th Anniversary Year. The RNLI also celebrates its 200th Year in existence this year, so we are in good company.

“It has never been more important for us to continue to raise funds for the RNLI to ensure our volunteers are safe when carrying out their rescues at sea and protect those that run into difficulties and need our help. I would like to thank everyone for their support and their hospitality. It has been a great day of fun and community spirit.”

If you want to know more about Fareham Bowling Club or are interested in giving bowls a try contact Bob Alger on 07558 801739 or visit www.farehambowls.org.uk