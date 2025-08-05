Fareham Bowls Club raise funds for Greyhound Trust Portsmouth

Fareham Bowling Club held its annual charity fund raising day, last month, in aid of Greyhound Trust Portsmouth and raised £438.50 with more donations to add by the end of this season.

President at Fareham Bowling Club Brian Shakespeare chose the charity as it is close to his heart. He and his wife Gina, adopted retired greyhound Fletch, now six and a half year old, when he was just 3 in 2022.

Magical Fletch was his racing name and he won quite a few races in his short career at Brighton Hove track.

Brian said: “Each year thousands of Greyhounds are retired and are in need of loving homes. The Greyhound Trust Portsmouth do an amazing job in finding suitable loving homes but need funds to support them in their work. Greyhounds make great pets and are suitable for all kinds of families.”

Brian Shakespeare Fareham Bowling Club President with his beloved Fletch retired Greyhound.

Brian continued, “Fletch is an amazing dog with a lovely temperament, gentle and calming to have in the house. Great company for my wife Gina, who is physically impaired. He is an absolutely lovely, obedient, well natured dog who loves to relax and sleep and is thoroughly enjoying his retirement.

There will be a cheque presentation at the end of the Fareham Bowling Clubs outdoor season when all funds will be handed over to the charity. If you would like to know more about Greyhounds please visit www.portsmouthgreyhoundtrust.org.uk