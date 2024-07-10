Fareham IT company listed as top Managed Service Provider in Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fareham-based Matrix IT, has been listed as the number one Managed Service Provider inHampshire, in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious listing honours the global giants of the technology industry, ranking companies based on their growth, profitability, and innovation. Following what was described as one of the most “competitive years in the survey’s history”, Matrix IT overcame stiff competition to be named the top provider in Hampshire, placing fifth overall in the UK.

Ranking applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency, Channel Futures commended Matrix IT for its significant growth, profitability, and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Managed Service Provider has enjoyed a prosperous year to date, having recently moved into their new 3,800 sq ft headquarters at Main Barn on the Cams Hall Estate and increasing their team.

Left to right: Kev Penny, Louise Gascoigne, Matt Faulkner, Steve Carnell, and Nic Cronin

The company, which prides itself on excellent customer retention, underpinned by their high standard of customer service, as well as their ISO certifications – ISO 9001; which demonstrates their commitment to delivering the highest quality services to their clients, ISO 27001; which demonstrates their commitment to Information security and their recently awarded LOCS:23 certification; targeted specifically at the legal sector, which ensures client data is protected to the highest standard.

Matrix also recently announced their retained partnerships with Portsmouth FC, United Services Rugby, Havant Rugby, Hampshire Cricket, Fareham Town FC and Stubbington FC, as well as strengthened its ties to the armed forces by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Matt Faulkner, Managing Director of Matrix IT, said: “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as the number one Managed Service Provider in Hampshire as well as one of one of the top five in the UK. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our commitment to delivering exceptional service and nnovative solutions for our clients remains our top priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This accolade reflects our continuous efforts to excel and grow in a highly competitive industry and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analysed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May 2024.

Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager said: “The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today.

“The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.”

For more information on Matrix IT, please visit: https://mtxit.com/