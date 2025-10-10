Fiendish fun at The Watercress Line’s Wizard Week

Witches and wizards are in for a treat this Halloween as The Watercress Line in Hampshire is transformed into a hair-raising haunt for Wizard Week, running from 25 October to 2 November (excluding 27 October).

The heritage railway will be bursting with freaky fun and enchanting activities, offering the perfect half-term day out.

Visitors can climb aboard the Wizard Express steam train for a spine-tingling journey along the line, waving their magic wands to cast spells and stopping off at four heritage stations, each packed with Halloween surprises.

Awesome activities include:

Make mischief at The Watercress Line’s Wizard Week.placeholder image
  • Walking in Harry Potter’s footsteps on the famous railway footbridge where he received his Hogwarts Express Ticket in the film.
  • Exploring the Harry Potter style carriage at Alresford and the bewitching miniature railway.
  • Experimenting at the Slime Laboratory at Ropley, with potty Professors Slugwind and Apricus.
  • Marvelling at mischievous magic shows and a Circus Skills workshop in the Alresford Goods Shed.
  • Taking part in fiendish fancy dress competitions - dress up in your favourite Halloween costume!
  • Be brave and get close to creepy crawlies and enjoy crafts at Ropley.
  • Snap a spooky selfie in the photo station.

Activities run from 10am until 4pm each day, with unlimited train travel included in your ticket.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “Wizard Week is one of our favourite times of the year. From slime-making to spellcasting, it’s all about creating magical memories for families.

“Book now for this spooktacular day out.”

Find out more and buy tickets at watercressline.co.uk/wizard-week.

