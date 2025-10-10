Fiendish fun at The Watercress Line’s Wizard Week

Witches and wizards are in for a treat this Halloween as The Watercress Line in Hampshire is transformed into a hair-raising haunt for Wizard Week, running from 25 October to 2 November (excluding 27 October).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heritage railway will be bursting with freaky fun and enchanting activities, offering the perfect half-term day out.

Visitors can climb aboard the Wizard Express steam train for a spine-tingling journey along the line, waving their magic wands to cast spells and stopping off at four heritage stations, each packed with Halloween surprises.

Awesome activities include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make mischief at The Watercress Line’s Wizard Week.

Walking in Harry Potter’s footsteps on the famous railway footbridge where he received his Hogwarts Express Ticket in the film.

Exploring the Harry Potter style carriage at Alresford and the bewitching miniature railway.

Experimenting at the Slime Laboratory at Ropley, with potty Professors Slugwind and Apricus.

Marvelling at mischievous magic shows and a Circus Skills workshop in the Alresford Goods Shed.

Taking part in fiendish fancy dress competitions - dress up in your favourite Halloween costume!

Be brave and get close to creepy crawlies and enjoy crafts at Ropley.

Snap a spooky selfie in the photo station.

Activities run from 10am until 4pm each day, with unlimited train travel included in your ticket.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “Wizard Week is one of our favourite times of the year. From slime-making to spellcasting, it’s all about creating magical memories for families.

“Book now for this spooktacular day out.”

Find out more and buy tickets at watercressline.co.uk/wizard-week.