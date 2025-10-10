Fiendish fun at The Watercress Line’s Wizard Week
The heritage railway will be bursting with freaky fun and enchanting activities, offering the perfect half-term day out.
Visitors can climb aboard the Wizard Express steam train for a spine-tingling journey along the line, waving their magic wands to cast spells and stopping off at four heritage stations, each packed with Halloween surprises.
Awesome activities include:
- Walking in Harry Potter’s footsteps on the famous railway footbridge where he received his Hogwarts Express Ticket in the film.
- Exploring the Harry Potter style carriage at Alresford and the bewitching miniature railway.
- Experimenting at the Slime Laboratory at Ropley, with potty Professors Slugwind and Apricus.
- Marvelling at mischievous magic shows and a Circus Skills workshop in the Alresford Goods Shed.
- Taking part in fiendish fancy dress competitions - dress up in your favourite Halloween costume!
- Be brave and get close to creepy crawlies and enjoy crafts at Ropley.
- Snap a spooky selfie in the photo station.
Activities run from 10am until 4pm each day, with unlimited train travel included in your ticket.
Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “Wizard Week is one of our favourite times of the year. From slime-making to spellcasting, it’s all about creating magical memories for families.
“Book now for this spooktacular day out.”
Find out more and buy tickets at watercressline.co.uk/wizard-week.