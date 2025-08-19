Find your calm at Ampfield Meadows’ free community wellbeing morning

Ampfield Meadows, Chandler’s Ford’s newest net zero carbon retirement village, will host a free morning of mindfulness and relaxation on Thursday 21st August welcoming neighbours, friends, and newcomers for an uplifting start to the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 10:30am to 12:30pm, guests will be greeted by the friendly village team before enjoying calming breathing exercises led by Cristina from Elements of Zen, focusing on gentle techniques to relax the body and mind. Followed by a seated yoga session led by Gemma from Gem Yoga & Wellness. Suitable for all abilities, the practice promotes flexibility, balance, and a sense of calm.

Afterwards, guests can relax over complimentary tea, coffee, and shortbread. The event offers locals an opportunity to connect with residents, try something new, and experience the warm and welcoming community spirit at Ampfield Meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat Andrews, Village Manager at Ampfield Meadows, commented: “This is a wonderful chance to experience the welcoming atmosphere of Ampfield Meadows while enjoying the wellbeing benefits of yoga and mindful breathing. We look forward to seeing friends old and new come together to experience this special morning.”

Free Wellbeing Morning at Ampfield Meadows

Ampfield Meadows is a net zero carbon retirement village designed with sustainability, community, and wellbeing at its core. Its first phase includes 57 stylish homes and a Village Centre with a café, restaurant, wellbeing suite, and swimming pool, with further development planned.

As Inspired Villages’ second Hampshire location, Ampfield Meadows reflects the growing demand for high-quality later-living options in the region. Founded in 2017, Inspired Villages is committed to creating vibrant communities that support the physical, social, and mental wellbeing of residents, aiming for global Net Zero Carbon status by 2030.

The Friends of Ampfield Meadows morning is free and open to all. Booking is encouraged by calling 02382 540 110 or visiting inspiredvillages.co.uk.