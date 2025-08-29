Finding my balance with Slimming World
It all began in September 2023. I’d just been to a friend’s wedding, and when I looked back at the photos, I hated what I saw. That moment became my turning point. I made the decision to go back to group and really commit. Slowly but surely, the weight came off. By September 2024, I was within touching distance of my target—3.5 stone down.
Then life threw me a curveball. I broke my foot, and those last few pounds suddenly felt harder than ever to shift. It was frustrating, but I refused to give up. A few months later, in the week between Christmas and New Year, I finally reached my target. It was the best gift I could have given myself.
What’s surprised me most is how much I’ve loved the journey this time. It hasn’t felt like a diet—it’s been about learning new habits, finding balance, and enjoying food without guilt. I still go to group every week, not because I have to, but because I want to. That hour keeps me motivated, helps me stay on plan, and gives me a chance to be part of something bigger. The social side has been just as important as the weight loss itself. Talking to others, sharing tips, and knowing that my story might inspire someone else—that’s what keeps me going.
Slimming World has given me more than a number on the scales. It’s given me confidence, energy, and a community. And this time, I know it’s for life.
