First residents move into Hampshire’s net-zero retirement village

Ampfield Meadows, Hampshire’s first net-zero carbon retirement village, has officially welcomed its first residents, marking a significant step forward in sustainable later living. This innovative community, developed by Inspired Villages, combines eco-friendly design with high-quality amenities, offering a new standard for those aged 65 and over.

On the 17th of July, Brian Lomas and Heather Page, who moved from Warwickshire to be closer to family, became the first to call Ampfield Meadows home. Reflecting on their move, Brian said, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the warm reception at Ampfield Meadows. The welcome here has been incredible and we are excited to begin this new chapter so close to family.”

Heather, who loves gardening, is particularly excited about the village’s upcoming allotments. “I’m really looking forward to getting involved with the allotments. It’s wonderful to have the chance to grow our own vegetables and flowers right here in the village,” she said. The couple, both keen golfers, are also eager to explore the nearby Ampfield Golf Course.

Kat Andrews, the newly appointed Village Manager, shared her enthusiasm for the village’s first residents: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Brian and Heather. They’ve settled in beautifully, and their positivity is already setting a wonderful tone as we begin to build a thriving community here at Ampfield Meadows.”

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Hampshire countryside, Ampfield Meadows offers 149 modern apartments designed with sustainability at their core. The community is centred around a vibrant village hub, featuring sustainable facilities like a swimming pool, wellness centre, and brasserie. These amenities are open to both residents and the wider community.

Ampfield Meadows is Inspired Villages’ second development in Hampshire, following the success of Bramshott Place near Liphook. This expansion reflects the growing demand for quality later-living options in the region. Ampfield Meadows is part of Inspired Villages’ broader commitment to sustainability, with the community being one of 25 net-zero carbon villages developed in partnership with Legal & General Capital and NatWest Group Pension Fund. The company aims to achieve Net Zero Carbon status globally by 2030.