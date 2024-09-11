Free AI skills training for region’s business leaders

Aspiring business leaders have the opportunity to upskill for free with AI Skills training designed to help them launch or further their careers in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

Rachael Randall, Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership’s Business Board said: “AI is a fast-growing industry and one which is creating new opportunities for those with the right skills.

“Our free 16-day AI Skills Bootcamp offers people a comprehensive understanding of AI, its benefits, and its ethical challenges. The course will equip those taking part with the leadership skills necessary to implement and manage AI-driven change. This is an incredible opportunity to upskill in AI Leadership and we invite everyone interested in this technology to join us for this transformative learning experience”.

The intensive 16-day programme will be held at Portsmouth University, a leader in AI research and education, from 18 November 2024 to 28 March 2025. It is open to individuals wanting to enhance their knowledge and skills in AI leadership, including machine learning techniques, the capabilities of AI frameworks and the growth of technological innovations in the field, and their application to real-world problems in engineering, healthcare, agriculture and beyond.

Participants will gain hands-on experience with AI tools and techniques and develop leadership skills necessary for driving AI initiatives in their organisations. In total, 100 hours of guided learning will be delivered in person and online.

Prof. Dr. Sercan Ozcan, Professor of Innovation & Technology Management, and Assoicate Head (Innovation) at the University of Portsmouth said: “Through years of experience in delivering AI and digital leadership programs, the University of Portsmouth has developed a reputation for producing graduates who are well-equipped to meet the challenges of AI integration in the workplace.

Our strong ties with industry ensure that our training is aligned with the latest technological advancements and business needs.

“We are excited to partner with Solent Partners to empower individuals with the skills necessary to excel in AI leadership roles.”

The AI Skills Bootcamp includes:

100 hours of guided learning in person and online;

16 days delivery at the University of Portsmouth;

Access to leading university and industry expertise;

Employability support through a dedicated module for job search, CV, interview, preparation of online presence and job fair;

Projects and online quizzes to test progress;

Access to recruitment expertise in STEM to further employment skills and reach a range of employers.

For more information visit: https://sites.google.com/port.ac.uk/ai-leadership/home