Free Green Skills courses up for grabs

Plumbing and heating engineers looking to build on their sustainability skills could be eligible for three one-day courses at City of Portsmouth College – completely free of charge!

Under a UK government initiative, the college, in conjunction with Portsmouth City Council and Havant Borough Council, has been given access to Green Skills funding.

This means that a limited number of plumbing or heating engineers from micro or small to medium enterprises can benefit from the training but places are limited and they’re only available until the end of February.

The courses are open to individuals living in and small businesses registered and operating in PO1-PO6 postcodes in Portsmouth and PO7 5, PO7 6, PO7 7, PO8 0, PO8 8, PO8 9, PO9 1, PO9 2, PO9 3, PO9 4, PO9 5, PO9 6, PO10 7, PO10 8, PO10 9, PO11 0, PO11 9 in Havant.

As long as you meet the qualifying criteria, you can attend any or all of the sessions which are running at the college’s North Harbour Campus.

BPEC G3 Domestic Hot Water Storage Systems (Unvented) - you must hold a recognised trade qualification, be working towards one OR have evidence of a number of years’ experience in the industry.

BPEC Water Regulations and Byelaws – you must have some knowledge of the plumbing and water industry.

BPEC Part L Energy Efficiency – you must be an experienced installer of gas, oil or solid fuel domestic central heating systems.

The courses normally cost £270, £260 and £299 respectively.

Lecturer Richard Bell said it’s such a fantastic opportunity that places are filling up fast.

The only dates still available are:

Unvented hot water – 16 December, 15 January, 5 February, 26 February.

Water regulations – 17 December, 22 January, 12 February, 25 February.

Energy efficiency – 18 December, 29 January, 19 February, 26 February.

To secure a place or for more information please email [email protected] as soon as you can.