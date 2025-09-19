From the inside out: how Physical Education Instructors at HMP Isle of Wight keep the public safe and are rebuilding lives through sport and movement

To mark National Fitness Day (24 September), HMP Isle of Wight and British Rowing have joined forces to spotlight the transformative work taking place every day behind prison walls.

Physical Education Instructors (PEIs) at HMP Isle of Wight - which is part of the Long Term High Security Estate (LTHSE) - help to keep the public safe and use sport, movement, and education to give prisoners a sense of purpose.

Barry Donovan a PEI from HMP Isle of Wight and CJ White, a master trainer for British Rowing, set out their top tips to help prisoners make positive changes.

Confidence – Finding Self-Belief Through Progress

“Coaching prisoners in indoor rowing helps rebuild confidence,” says CJ White. “It’s about setting goals and seeing yourself differently.” PEIs encourage goal-setting and celebrate progress, fostering self-belief and resilience.

Discipline – Building Routine and Responsibility

“Indoor rowing is all about rhythm, focus, and showing up consistently,” says CJ White, aged 30. “Those skills transfer to everything else.” PEIs deliver structured programmes to all prisoners, helping them develop healthy habits and a sense of routine. For those who demonstrate consistently good behaviour, there are opportunities to spend additional time in activities such as football, yoga and indoor rowing.

Purpose – The Mindset Shift That Changes Everything

“I’ve seen people go from withdrawn to mentoring others,” says PEI Donovan, aged 42. “It starts with purpose.”

“PEIs like me help prisoners find direction through exercise, peer support and encouragement. We give them tools for a healthier life, fitness and nutrition, as well as building skills like teamwork and discipline," adds Barry, who has worked at the prison for 21 years, the last 7 as a PEI.

PEIs are currently being recruited across the prison estate. Starting as a prison officer, candidates can progress to PEI roles after 12 months, with full training, career development, and Civil Service benefits.

Join HMPPS

HMP Isle of Wight is seeking compassionate, creative individuals with strong communication and decision-making skills.

As a PEI, you’ll lead from the front - delivering challenging fitness programmes, driving discipline and resilience, and working with national partners like British Rowing, parkrun, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) to support rehabilitation. HMPPS is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the communities they serve. Whether you're an experienced coach, a passionate mentor, or someone looking to grow into a new career, your perspective and skills will be valued.

Some jobs do not require any previous qualifications, but staff need resilience, confidence and excellent communication skills in all roles. These key skills will help staff to have a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

In this unique career, you’ll have the opportunity to carry many different roles within any one day. One minute you’re a peacekeeper, the next you’re a counsellor or a teacher. You’ll work directly with prisoners in a unique environment, helping to protect the public and make a positive impact.

Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding career can apply or find out more here.