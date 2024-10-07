Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the AJ Bell Great South Run race announces entries have sold out for this year, we take a look at a runner who’s never missed a chance to run the 10 mile race since 1990.

At 64 years old, Gerard Beauvoisin, from North End, Portsmouth, has been running for nearly four decades. "I started back in 1987, running with two of my brothers at the Butser Hill Race," he recalls.

"We were looking for a challenge, and that’s what running has always been for me – a challenge, a way to push myself." Not long after, Gerard co-founded the Denmead Striders running club with a few others, and today the club boasts over 170 members. Recently, Gerard was awarded lifelong membership, a testament to his dedication.

Reflecting on the changes in the Great South Run, Gerard remembers its humble beginnings. "Most people don’t know it actually started in Southampton. That was back in 1990, and I’ve run every one since," he says proudly.

"The event has grown so much – from just club runners chasing times to now having 25% club runners, 70% charity, and 5% personal achievement runners. It’s become a whole weekend event now, but I remember when everything was squeezed into Sunday!" He also notes how sponsorships have evolved over time. "My girls loved getting those small cans of Diet Coke when they were sponsors."

Gerard's passion for the GSR is unwavering. "There are only five of us who have completed every race, and I plan to keep going for another 30 years!" he says with determination.

"In 2012, I even postponed a major operation until after the race. That’s how important it is to me." His love for the event is so strong that he has one of his daughters enter him into the next year’s race before he’s even crossed the start line.

His personal best at the GSR was 59:48, achieved in 2005, back before chip timing was introduced.

Running has been a source of strength for Gerard, especially during challenging times. Diagnosed with ameloblastoma in 2012, he found solace and focus in the sport. "Running kept me grounded when I couldn’t physically run due to being in the hospital. It helped me recover from not only the surgery but also from drop foot. Running gave me a sense of pride and achievement, especially through the friendships I’ve built and the goals I’ve hit along the way."

For Gerard, the power of running lies not just in personal achievement but in the community and support it offers to others. "Helping others achieve their running goals has been just as fulfilling as hitting my own."