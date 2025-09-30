Get moving this autumn at BH Live Active’s 60+ Festival exercise sessions

Residents aged 60 and over are encouraged to be active and social by taking part in BH Live Active exercise sessions; part of Portsmouth City Council’s 60-plus Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents aged 60 and over are encouraged to be active and social by taking part in BH Live Active exercise sessions; part of Portsmouth City Council’s 60+ Festival.

From Monday 29 September to Friday 10 October 2025, Portsmouth City Council’s 60+ Festival will provide a selection of activities to encourage more people to try a new activity, develop their skills, and meet new people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nordic Walking, Walking Netball, TOFFS over-50s racquet sports, and Walking Football will be available at Mountbatten Leisure Centre and Portsmouth Tennis Centre at just £3 per session, in a bid to make activities more affordable and accessible for all.

BH Live

These activities are part of BH Live’s health and wellbeing programmes, providing supportive, low-cost exercise classes for people of all ages and abilities. To find out more information and to book onto these sessions, visit bhliveactive.org.uk/health-and-wellbeing-activities.

Other activities available through BH Live Active include Pilates, Senior Strength, Yoga, and at BH Live Active’s Pyramids in Southsea. These classes are part of the centre’s regular activity timetable and are bookable at bhliveactive.org.uk or via the BH Live Active app – prices may vary.

The NHS recommends that adults in their 60s stay active every day, to improve strength, balance, and flexibility, and also to lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BH Live operates the city’s leisure centres and facilities across the city in partnership with Portsmouth City Council.

As a registered charity and social enterprise, BH Live is committed to creating welcoming, accessible spaces that encourage more people to enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle.

On behalf of BH Live, Carla Earle, Portsmouth’s Community Sports Manager said: “Our health and wellbeing programmes help people stay active, connected, and confident in a friendly, supportive setting. Being regularly active has so many benefits, improving mental and physical health, as well as promoting social wellbeing.

"Group exercise classes and activities are a fantastic way to meet new people and build lasting connections. We’re proud to be working with Portsmouth City Council on the 60+ Festival to showcase the opportunities available for older residents to get moving and feel great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BH Live also offers activity pay and you go and membership concessions for those receiving selected benefits. Furthermore residents aged 66+ can take advantage of a BH Live Active Senior Membership, to get unlimited access to gyms, swimming, and group exercise classes from £38 a month (based on a 12-month contact) – membership terms and conditions apply – see bhliveactive.org,.uk for details

Portsmouth’s 60+ Festival is the perfect chance to give something new a try. Whether that’s learning a fresh skill, rediscovering the joy of sport, or simply meeting like-minded people.

The full festival programme is available online on Visit Portsmouth’s website.

For more information about BH Live Active’s health and wellbeing programmes, visit: bhliveactive.org.uk/health-and-wellbeing-activities.