Gosport Community Hub celebrates two years of community impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Gosport Community Hub recently celebrated its two-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of providing essential support and services to the community. The event, held at the hub’s premises, brought together members, partners, and supporters to share stories and reflect on the incredible progress achieved through multi-agency collaboration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Vision Realised

The concept for the Gosport Community Hub was born four and a half years ago during a pivotal conversation between Chris Willis, Head Teacher at Kings Group Academy Bay House, and the Royal Naval Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC). Lesley Ure, Community and Service Lead, then joined as a founder, driven by her vision of creating a safe, welcoming space where community members could feel heard and supported for as long as they needed. The idea took root with a strong emphasis on building trust with local agencies and leveraging word-of-mouth within the community.

Today, the Gosport Community Hub stands as a testament to this shared vision, dedication, and hard work. It offers targeted programmes, such as Talking Teens, Adult ACEs, NVR, and child support groups for wellbeing. Additionally, the hub supports families during holidays with the Good Grub Club, which provides opportunities to cook low-cost, nutritious meals. Community events hosted by the hub also provide families with a safe and enjoyable environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Group Academies and the Royal Naval Royal Marines Charity

Thanks to funding from the Local Community Partnership, the hub has supported local Ukrainian families with food and events. Funding has also been provided to Kings Group Academy Brune Park and Kings Group Academy Bay House to continue their vital work with Young Carers. Generous contributions from the people of Gosport and the Hampshire Waste Reduction Fund have enabled the hub to offer prom dresses, suits, and accessories to those in need and maintain a storage of second-hand school uniforms, that also aim to reduce clothing going to landfill.

The hub extends its gratitude to other funders, such as Abri Housing for the Good Grub Club, The Armed Forces Covenant Trust for funding The Den—a crucial support space for young people—and The SCiP Alliance for funding the launch of the Service Children’s Ambassadors, ensuring service children are fairly represented and have a voice in decisions affecting them.

A Collaborative Effort

The hub’s success results from the collective efforts of many dedicated individuals and organisations. This achievement would not have been possible without the support and funding from the RNRMC, who are committed to enhancing the lives of Naval personnel and their families. The RNRMC funded the original project to build and establish the hub and continues to fund and support this vital resource.

Lesley Ure (Kings Group Academies Community and Service Lead)

Andrew Jameson, CEO of RNRMC, said, "The Gosport Hub embodies the spirit of our naval community—resilient, supportive, and united. We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved here in just two years and look forward to continuing this vital work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Ure expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved, highlighting the significant contributions of team members Claire Rutherford and Lianne Smees. Their unwavering support, dedication, and shared vision have been instrumental in transforming the hub into a sustainable initiative that makes a real difference in the community.

Looking Ahead

As the Gosport Community Hub moves forward, the founders emphasise the importance of basing future decision-making on evidence and the best interests of the families they serve. They are committed to ensuring that decision-makers have all the necessary information to continue benefiting the community.

Nic Cross (CEO Kings Group Academies)

The anniversary celebration was not just a reflection on past achievements but also a call to continue building on successes, supporting each other, and making a lasting impact on the lives of those they serve. The event concluded with a hopeful look to the future and a commitment to many more years of collaboration and success.