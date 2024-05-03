Gosport theatre summer school will give SEN performers a chance to shine on stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s A Theatre Thing will run for two weeks from July 15 at St Vincent College’s purpose-built theatre in its School of Personalised Learning, which specialises in working with young people with additional needs.

Summer school leader Karen Philp, who has been a teacher in the SPL at St Vincent College for nine years, said the school is aimed at young people who would find it difficult to attend a mainstream drama school. “We have experienced staff with years of drama coaching and working with young people with SEN,” she said. “We want to give young adults who have a genuine interest in performing and can be independent the chance to get some professional teaching in a safe, supportive space.”

The school will run Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm from July 15 to 26, culminating in a final evening performance for family and friends. “It’s important to give the young people something to work towards and also families the chance to see their loved ones shining on stage,” said Karen.

“Rehearsing, performing and working as part of a team is wonderful for the young peoples’ confidence and self-esteem and having two weeks to really develop their skills and build on that sense of being part of something will be fantastic for them.”