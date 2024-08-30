Griffon Hoverwork receives UK Chamber of Shipping accreditation for training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Griffon Hoverwork, the Portchester-based, leading manufacturer of hovercraft, is celebrating a major milestone for its Type Rating Certificate (High-Speed Craft – Hovercraft) training course, used by clients around the world and now officially accredited by the UK Chamber of Shipping.

With almost 60 years of experience in designing and building hovercraft, Griffon Hoverwork is the obvious choice to provide training for pilots, engineers and crew.

Ben Avery, Chief Pilot and Training lead at Griffon, adds: “As the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), we bring a level of expertise which is simply not available anywhere else. Achieving this accreditation is a proud moment of external recognition for us, especially when the awarding body is such a renowned institution with an international reputation.

Our training aims to build a level of professional competence in the end users of our products, enhancing their efficiency, their operational readiness and their lifetime performance. It is an important part of our dedication to providing the best possible service to our clients.”

Griffon Hoverwork's commitment to maintaining high standards in training for the hovercraft industry is demonstrated by the fact that its Type Rating Certificate course meets the rigorous standards set by the UK Chamber of Shipping through its recognition service.

The course provides comprehensive training for hovercraft operators, covering the requirements as set out by the IMO SOLAS regulations for High Speed Craft and the MCA Hovercraft Code of Practice in areas such as craft systems, safe handling characteristics and emergency procedures and is delivered by experienced instructors incorporating practical, hands-on training to ensure that operators are fully prepared for the challenges of operating high-speed craft.

For more information about Griffon Hoverwork's Type Rating Certificate: https://www.griffonhoverwork.com/support-and-services/support-and-services/hovercraft-training/