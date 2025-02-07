Groundwork Project: Amplifying Voices and Transforming Heritage for People with Learning Disabilities in Portsmouth

Groundwork, a pioneering initiative led by arts organisation This New Ground, is rewriting Portsmouth’s historical narrative by amplifying voices that have been silenced for too long. Through the power of storytelling and community-led creativity, Groundwork is working with people with learning disabilities to connect with their heritage and shape a more inclusive future.

For generations, people with learning disabilities have been excluded from historical and cultural records, their stories left untold. Groundwork aims to change that by shining a spotlight on the experiences and contributions of this community. By capturing the oral histories of 50 people with learning disabilities in Portsmouth, this trailblazing initiative will create the city’s first-ever dedicated archive for their voices—preserving their rich personal and cultural heritage for future generations.

“We want to turn a negative past into a positive future for people with disabilities. When we can do this, it will be a weight off our shoulders.” – Olivia, Groundwork participant

At the heart of the project is This New Ground’s Inclusive Arts Committee, a group of 13 ambassadors with learning disabilities who have co-designed every aspect of the project. Together, they are challenging outdated perceptions, championing equality, and ensuring people with learning disabilities take centre stage in this unprecedented exploration of personal and collective history in the city.

Cam making art on the iPad at Aspex Portsmouth.

Transforming Stories Into Change

Through powerful first-hand accounts, Groundwork seeks to not only fill gaps in Portsmouth’s heritage but also confront the injustices of the past—and present.

“People need to listen to us and be educated. Treat us like human beings. Hearing our stories will make people feel more relaxed around us. Back in the day, people like us would have been locked up. This is still happening today. It’s terrible. Tellingour stories will help stop this from happening in the future.” – Inclusive Arts Committee

Groundwork will culminate in Portsmouth’s first-ever learning disability-led festival and exhibition at Aspex Portsmouth in May 2026, celebrating This New Ground’s new role as an Associate Company. Curated by the Inclusive Arts Committee, this three-month exhibition will provide a powerful platform for voices of people with learning disabilities to shine through artwork, storytelling, and creative expression, offering audiences an inclusive perspective on the city’s history and culture.

This New Ground Inclusive Arts Committee members Sophie and Stephen interviewing each other.

A Call to Action

Groundwork needs your help. Are you, or someone you know, a Portsmouth resident with a learning disability? Do you have a story to share? Join us in preserving these vital, hidden life histories and ensuring that every voice is heard! To find out more details on how to join our project visit www.thisnewground.com

Help us spread the word and make history–together, we can empower voices and preserve heritage for generations to come.This New Ground is calling on the people of Portsmouth to help bring this project to life by sharing their stories. The organisation invites residents with learning disabilities to share their stories ofPortsmouth’s heritage from their unique perspective. Through their lived experiences, participants of the Groundwork project will help empower the disabled community, ensure every voice is heard, and preserve these invaluable hidden histories and cultural legacies for generations to come.

A Vision for Creativity and Inclusion

Members of This New Ground Arts Committee at Aspex Portsmouth.

Funded by Arts Council England, the National Lottery Community Fund, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and delivered in partnership with Aspex Portsmouth and Portsmouth Creates, Groundwork is establishing Portsmouth as a vibrant hub for creativity and inclusion.

“This funding will empower us to create a dynamic and inclusive cultural landscape in Portsmouth, where people with learning disabilities can not only participate but lead. Groundwork represents a crucial step in our journey toward artistic leadershipand community driven innovation. We look forward to sharing this exciting evolution with our community and beyond.”⁠ - Nathalie Russell-Clarke, Co-Director of This New Ground⁠

About This New Ground

This New Ground is an ambitious female led initiative based in Portsmouth that believes in the talent of people with learning disabilities. By championing creative potential, we aim to transform lives, challenge societal norms, and create a future where everyone’s voice is heard.

As part of its mission, This New Ground is breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for people with learning disabilities to lead, participate, and thrive in the arts. Over the next three years, This New Ground will focus on co-leadership and employment for learning-disabled creatives, ensuring their talents are celebrated and valued.

Instagram: @thisnewgrounduk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thisnewgroundUK