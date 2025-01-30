Gunwharf Quays Celebrates Chinese New Year, Snake-Style

By Olivia Smith
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 15:40 BST
Gunwharf Quays is celebrating Chinese New Year today, Wednesday 29th January, with a unique snake display on the Spinnaker Tower with selected brands in the centre offering exclusive products for the occasion, and, during the season of giving, Chinese red envelopes will delight some lucky guests during their shopping trip.

Marking the Year of the Snake, the UK’s leading waterfront outlet has kicked off celebrations with a unique display showing a giant animatronic snake scaling the outside of the 170-metre tower. A video of the one-off display is on the outlet’s Instagram feed and is approaching 40,000 views.

The Gunwharf Quays Guest Services team will be offering some surprise and delight moments with Chinese themed treats and lucky red envelopes from 29th January until 2nd February, offering guests a range of additional discounts at selected brands and stores.

Several of the outlet’s brands are offering exclusive products to celebrate the occasion including*: -

- Radley is stocking an all-new Luna New Year collection, featuring special edition designs including orchid flowers and lucky symbols associated with Lunar New Year.

- Kate Spade is offering a small capsule collection of products featuring a snake print to celebrate Chinese New Year.

- Bubble Ci Tea is offering free Sakura heart-shaped jelly or Strawberry jelly with their drinks when customers bring a red item instore.

  • Finally, guests spending £120 at Penhaligons will receive a bonus 10ml Luna fragrance.

With more than 90 brands offering up to 60% off RRP, and over 30 restaurants, bars and cafes alongside the stunning Solent waterfront, guests can enjoy a unique shopping, dining and leisure experience at Gunwharf Quays. For opening hours and more information please visit https://gunwharf-quays.com/

