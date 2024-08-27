Hampshire business park with planning goes up for sale with £4.5m guide price
The three-acre scheme currently generates a £430,500 annual rental income, with a potential to generate a further £36,000 per annum following the completion of two new units.
Made up of industrial and workshop units, open storage land and 130 self-storage containers, the business park has been given a guide price of £4.5m. The site has also been granted planning consent for the development of additional units.
Eddisons agency surveyor Nick Holtby, who is based in the firm’s Fareham offices, said: “As well as the planning consent that is already in place for the additional units, any buyer would also have the potential to increase the site’s income by regearing leases and, subject to planning, increasing the site coverage and double stack the containers, all of which would make it an even more attractive investment prospect.”
He added: “This is a great investment opportunity. Swanmore Business Park is a thriving development in a great location, a short drive from the regional ports and commercial centres of Southampton and Portsmouth, as well as being in a semi-rural spot just outside the South Downs National Park.”
